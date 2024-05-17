Arquus wins French fuel tanker order

Arquus has been awarded a contract to develop and produce 70 new generation fuel tankers (Camion-Citerne Nouvelle Génération – CCNG) for the French Army, Air Force and Operational Energy Service under a deal worth €120 million (US$130 million) for the first batch of 70 vehicles.

Delivery of the vehicles will be expected to start in 2026 and ultimately could see 376 CCNGs provided before 2030. The vehicles have been based on a 8x8 off-road chassis from the Renault Trucks commercial vehicle range.

Three versions of the vehicle have been under development including a 20m³ tanker with an armoured cabin, known as the mass transport CCNG. A 12m³ tanker with an armoured cabin, known as the versatile protection device CCNG, and 12m³ unprotected tanker with a soft cabin have also been under development.

Renault has been developing the CCNGs in co-operation with Magyar, a company which designs and manufactures tankers, and fire protection specialist Desautel.

Design and manufacture of the armoured cabins will take place at the Arquus factory in Garchizy in central France and assembly of the vehicles will take place at a new assembly line in Limognes, 300km to the south west.

The company did not disclose specific details of the vehicle but at Eurosatory 2022 the company presented the Armis 8×8 as a fuel transport vehicle which was based on a Renault commercial chassis of which the CCNG could be a further development of.