Land Warfare Army-21: First wheeled platform integration for Sosna SAM system unveiled

Prior to Army-2021 the Sosna core module had only been seen fitted to tracked vehicles. (Photo: Said Aminov)

Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.

The Nudelman Precision Engineering Design Bureau (KBtochmash) demonstrated its Sosna SAM system on a BTR-82A 8x8 armoured vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition outside Moscow. Previously, Sosna had only been seen mounted on BMP-3 and MT-LB tracked chassis. Sosna is a short-range SAM system, with its core combat module consisting of 12 laser-guided Sosna-R missiles and an optronic station with TV and IR channels. The missile can engage targets at a maximum altitude of 5km and range of 10km, achieving a maximum speed of 900m/s. The module can be mounted on chassis with a payload capacity of 3.5t or more. Designed ...