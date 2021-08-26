To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Army-21: First wheeled platform integration for Sosna SAM system unveiled

26th August 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by Alexander Petrenko in Moscow

RSS

Prior to Army-2021 the Sosna core module had only been seen fitted to tracked vehicles. (Photo: Said Aminov)

Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.

The Nudelman Precision Engineering Design Bureau (KBtochmash) demonstrated its Sosna SAM system on a BTR-82A 8x8 armoured vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition outside Moscow. Previously, Sosna had only been seen mounted on BMP-3 and MT-LB tracked chassis.

Sosna is a short-range SAM system, with its core combat module consisting of 12 laser-guided Sosna-R missiles and an optronic station with TV and IR channels. The missile can engage targets at a maximum altitude of 5km and range of 10km, achieving a maximum speed of 900m/s. The module can be mounted on chassis with a payload capacity of 3.5t or more.

Designed ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users