Army-21: First wheeled platform integration for Sosna SAM system unveiled

Rheinmetall teams with US Army DEVCOM to explore OMFV weaponry
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
The Nudelman Precision Engineering Design Bureau (KBtochmash) demonstrated its Sosna SAM system on a BTR-82A 8x8 armoured vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition outside Moscow. Previously, Sosna had only been seen mounted on BMP-3 and MT-LB tracked chassis.
Sosna is a short-range SAM system, with its core combat module consisting of 12 laser-guided Sosna-R missiles and an optronic station with TV and IR channels. The missile can engage targets at a maximum altitude of 5km and range of 10km, achieving a maximum speed of 900m/s. The module can be mounted on chassis with a payload capacity of 3.5t or more.
Designed
Soft-skinned Strela-VPK-KBM may replace UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, while amphibious 4x4 recon platform could be successor to BRDM.
The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.