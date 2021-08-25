Army-2021: Remdizel expands Taifun family

Russian vehicle manufacturer Remdizel has unveiled two new variants of its Taifun (Typhoon) 4х4 protected vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition near Moscow.

The company displayed its K-4386 ZA-SpN vehicle designed for reconnaissance and special forces missions along with the K-4386 AMN-D multipurpose utility vehicle. Both are equipped with a six-cylinder KAMAZ-610.10-350 diesel engine able to produce a maximum of 350hp.

The new Taifuns can reach a maximum speed of 100km/h on dry paved roads, climb 30° slopes and ford 1.75m deep water obstacles without preparation. Neither vehicle is amphibious, but both can be parachuted or transported ...