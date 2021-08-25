Army-2021: Remdizel expands Taifun family

Land Warfare: green technology in defence, future of urban warfare and more
Russian vehicle manufacturer Remdizel has unveiled two new variants of its Taifun (Typhoon) 4х4 protected vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition near Moscow.
The company displayed its K-4386 ZA-SpN vehicle designed for reconnaissance and special forces missions along with the K-4386 AMN-D multipurpose utility vehicle. Both are equipped with a six-cylinder KAMAZ-610.10-350 diesel engine able to produce a maximum of 350hp.
The new Taifuns can reach a maximum speed of 100km/h on dry paved roads, climb 30° slopes and ford 1.75m deep water obstacles without preparation. Neither vehicle is amphibious, but both can be parachuted or transported ...
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.
A navalised variant of the BMP-3 IFV may become a standard platform for Russian marines — but shortcomings remain.
Countering the threat caused by drones is now a global issue and an increasing concern for the military, government and homeland security forces across every continent.
New developments in the Turkish manufacturer's wheeled AFV range place emphasis on ballistic protection and mobility.