Land Warfare

Army-2021: Remdizel expands Taifun family

25th August 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Moscow

The new Taifun AMN-D multipurpose utility vehicle. (Photo: via author)

The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.

Russian vehicle manufacturer Remdizel has unveiled two new variants of its Taifun (Typhoon) 4х4 protected vehicle at the Army-2021 exhibition near Moscow.

The company displayed its K-4386 ZA-SpN vehicle designed for reconnaissance and special forces missions along with the K-4386 AMN-D multipurpose utility vehicle. Both are equipped with a six-cylinder KAMAZ-610.10-350 diesel engine able to produce a maximum of 350hp. 

The new Taifuns can reach a maximum speed of 100km/h on dry paved roads, climb 30° slopes and ford 1.75m deep water obstacles without preparation. Neither vehicle is amphibious, but both can be parachuted or transported ...

