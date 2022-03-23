Another batch of Glock-17s reaches French military

BAE Systems to expand ACV family with recovery variant
USMC awards first-phase design and development contract for Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Recovery.
French defence procurement agency DGA has received a batch of 15,000 new Glock-17 FR semi-automatic pistols.
Almost 14,600 pistols remain to be delivered by the end of 2022 under a December 2019 contract between the DGA and Glock (supported by ammunition provider Sellieret Bellot and UTM for training kit).
The 9mm Glock-17 FR sidearm weighs 700g with a 4.5-inch barrel and 17-bullet magazine.
The sidearms are being procured under the Military Programming Law 2019-2025, reflecting a broader desire to renew small arms equipment across the French armed forces.
The Glock-17 5th generation FR semi-automatic pistol is gradually replacing the PA MAC 50 and PAMAS G1 in French service.
Some 80% of the Glock-17 FRs are destined for the French Army, with 10% for the French Air and Space Force, 8% for the French Navy and 2% to be kept in reserve or used for miscellaneous purposes, the DGA noted in an 18 March statement.
USMC awards first-phase design and development contract for Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Recovery.
After an MoU in July 2021, Lockheed Martin UK and IAI now seek to promote a joint GBAD system combining SkyKeeper and Barak MX.
New Zealand is sending aid and military gear to support Ukraine.
Sweden awards Elbit System a contract to provide ammunition for its fleet of Leopard 2A5s.
Shoulder-fired anti-tank and air defence weapons are proving their worth for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russia – and these systems will remain in the spotlight whether through replenishing depleted stocks, finding new customers or increasing the capabilities of existing users.
The French Army is betting on the acquisition and modernisation of armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid being in high-intensity conflicts. Currently, it is carrying out the Scorpion programme, which is intended to deliver around 4,500 new and upgraded platforms by 2034.