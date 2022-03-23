To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Another batch of Glock-17s reaches French military

23rd March 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Glock-17 FR semi-automatic pistol. (Photo: DGA)

The Glock-17 FR is replacing the PA MAC 50 and PAMAS G1 in French service.

French defence procurement agency DGA has received a batch of 15,000 new Glock-17 FR semi-automatic pistols.

Almost 14,600 pistols remain to be delivered by the end of 2022 under a December 2019 contract between the DGA and Glock (supported by ammunition provider Sellieret Bellot and UTM for training kit).

The 9mm Glock-17 FR sidearm weighs 700g with a 4.5-inch barrel and 17-bullet magazine.

The sidearms are being procured under the Military Programming Law 2019-2025, reflecting a broader desire to renew small arms equipment across the French armed forces.

The Glock-17 5th generation FR semi-automatic pistol is gradually replacing the PA MAC 50 and PAMAS G1 in French service.

Some 80% of the Glock-17 FRs are destined for the French Army, with 10% for the French Air and Space Force, 8% for the French Navy and 2% to be kept in reserve or used for miscellaneous purposes, the DGA noted in an 18 March statement.

