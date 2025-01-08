Allison to provide Abrams transmissions under $81 million deal

Allison Transmissions has received a US$80.6 million contract to provide transmissions for new and in-service Abrams main battle tanks for the US Army and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Under the contract, Allison will provide upgraded and new X1100 cross-drive transmissions, following an announcement early last year regarding the 2024 programme year.

The contract supports work at the JSMC Ohio for the manufacturer of new tank and kits purchased by the Integrated Logistics Support Center, and will support overhaul and repair activities at Anniston Army Depot.

The contract includes transmission repair kits as well as delivery of new transmissions and upgraded transmissions in the most current configuration with zero miles on critical components at significant savings when compared to new units

Deliveries under this contract are expected to occur in 2025.

There has been substantial demand for new and improved Abrams. Last month, approval was given by the US Government for Egypt to upgrade 555 of its General Dynamics Land Systems M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks into the M1A1SA configuration under a deal which could be worth as much as US$4.7 billion.

Australia has ordered 75 ex-US Army M1A1 Abrams upgraded to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 standard (SEPv3) to expand and replace its existing fleet of 59 M1A1 tanks. It has begun receiving vehicles.

