Allen-Vanguard protects peacekeepers from unconventional threats

Allen-Vanguard has completed the upgrade of 19 vehicles with life-saving electronic countermeasures equipment.

The vehicles belong to an undisclosed African nation, although the company specified it was a major contributor to peacekeeping missions in Africa.

The Allen-Vanguard Field Service Representative team has been deployed in-theatre for over a month to supervise the equipment installation and provide essential end-user and maintenance support training.

A key component of the ECM equipment is designed to counter remotely controlled imposed explosive device (RCIED) and UAV threats.

The company uses open-source data and operational feedback from deployed assets to monitor regional threat trends for RCIEDs and Drones. The data is then used to develop waveforms which are best suited to defeat the threat.

The 19 vehicles have been fitted with Allen-Vanguards core ECM technology which has been operationally proven.