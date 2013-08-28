AeroVironment wins US Army Switchblade award

AeroVironment has received new orders that will see it supply the Switchblade tactical missile systems, ancillary equipment and support to the US Army. The five orders, valued at a total of $15.8 million, were awarded by the US Army Close Combat Weapons Systems Program Executive Office Missiles and Space (PEO MS).

Switchblade is a tactical missile system designed to provide a rapid, lethal, pinpoint precision strike capability with minimal collateral damage at beyond-line-of-sight ranges. The rapidly deployable, back-packable package weighs six pounds.



AeroVironment will continue its work with ATK to produce and deliver the systems under these orders. The company received the initial contract in August 2012 in support of the US Army’s Rapid Equipping Force (REF).



Roy Minson, senior vice president and general manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, AeroVironment, said: ‘Switchblade is the first smart loitering weapon, giving our troops a new force protection capability that can deliver precision effects kilometres away with in-flight retargeting, target verification and pinpoint delivery, all resulting in little or no collateral effects. AeroVironment and ATK stand ready to deliver more Switchblade systems to protect our troops.’



Tim Conver, chairman and chief executive officer, AeroVironment, added: ‘Adoption of innovative new solutions within the Department of Defense is difficult in today’s budget constrained environment. These follow-on procurements of Switchblade systems demonstrate our customer’s confidence in this unique capability and the persistence required for the successful adoption and deployment of innovative solutions.’

