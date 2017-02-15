Aero India 2017: BEL completes RWS for Arjun
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) unveiled its finalised design for a remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) at Aero India 2017 in Bangalore, this weapon system being destined for the Arjun Mk II MBT.
Trials with the new RWS - that weighs 200kg - were successfully completed late last year. A BEL spokesman said seven months were spent on development, and a further 18 months on trials.
The RWS means tank crewmen do not need to expose themselves by leaving the safety of their tank to operate the turret-mounted weapon. It is also planned to fit the system to armoured repair and recovery
