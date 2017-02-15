To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aero India 2017: BEL completes RWS for Arjun

15th February 2017 - 13:41 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bangalore

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) unveiled its finalised design for a remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) at Aero India 2017 in Bangalore, this weapon system being destined for the Arjun Mk II MBT.

Trials with the new RWS - that weighs 200kg - were successfully completed late last year. A BEL spokesman said seven months were spent on development, and a further 18 months on trials.

The RWS means tank crewmen do not need to expose themselves by leaving the safety of their tank to operate the turret-mounted weapon. It is also planned to fit the system to armoured repair and recovery

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

