To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Active vehicle protection comes to the forefront as Trophy and Iron Fist secure contracts

Active vehicle protection comes to the forefront as Trophy and Iron Fist secure contracts

16th February 2026 - 11:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

RSS

Trophy is shown here fitted to a Leopard tank with radars on the turret to left and right of the barrel. (Photo: Rafael)

Experience on the battlefield is accelerating the adoption of active protection systems as technologies continue to evolve to reflect shifting global defence needs.

Active protection systems to defend large vehicles and main battle tanks (MBTs) first appeared as Russian systems in the late 1970s and 1980s, before truly coming to the forefront of technology through Israeli efforts in the 2000s.

The majority are modular and agnostically designed to allow them to be bolted on, federated or integrated, with two Israeli systems – Rafael Armaments Development Authority’s Trophy and Elbit Systems Iron Fist – proving particularly popular.

The Rafael system is sold through EuroTrophy, a joint venture with General Dynamics Europe Land Systems, which along with Iron Fist has announced contracts in the past

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us