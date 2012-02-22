3,500 M-ATV underbody kit in-theatre installations completed

Oshkosh Defense has announced that along with the US military, it has completed the in-theater installation of the 3,500th Oshkosh MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) Underbody Improvement Kit (UIK) in less than seven months. The company called the milestone a significant achievement in the ongoing battle against improvised explosive devices (IED) in Afghanistan, giving warfighters new levels of protection against threats in theatre.



Oshkosh worked closely with the MRAP Joint Program Office (JPO) to design and deliver the first M-ATV UIK in less than 30 days. The kits increase the M-ATV’s protection level beyond the initial requirements and are part of Oshkosh’s comprehensive strategy to help keep Warfighters safer on the battlefield without limiting mission-critical off-road mobility.



In addition to the M-ATV, Oshkosh produces UIKs to enhance protection for other vehicle platforms. The US Army to date has ordered more than 400 UIKs, also known as C-Kit armor, for the Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4.



Oshkosh is also developing and conducting independent testing of UIK enhancements for its wide range of light, medium and heavy tactical wheeled vehicle platforms, including the Army’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV).



The MRAP JPO established 10 UIK installation sites in Afghanistan, while Oshkosh designed the lean process flow and specified, procured, packaged and delivered the tooling required to support the installations. Working together, the MRAP JPO’s universal workforce and Oshkosh installed the first 3,500 UIKs in less than seven months. Oshkosh to date has received orders for more than 8,000 M-ATV UIKs and continues to install the kits in-theater.



The Oshkosh UIKs take advantage of the M-ATV’s flexible design and industry-leading suspension system to accept additional armor. Similar to the M-ATV’s bolt-on armor, UIKs can be installed in-theater without the need for welding or major fabrication.



US military technicians in Afghanistan have also installed 400 UIKs for a total of more than 3,900 M-ATVs with greater protection levels in-theater to date. Additionally, Oshkosh delivered more than 500 new M-ATVs with factory-installed UIKs.