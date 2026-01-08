The year ahead: Major trends and forecasts for the land domain in 2026
Over the past 12 months, the land domain has experienced a host of interesting developments and industry activity. In Europe, in particular, we saw a number of militaries investing in new capabilities and regenerating old ones. This year looks set to continue this trend as NATO members strive to rearm and meet their alliance commitments.
One of the biggest trends Shephard expects to see in 2026 is Germany continuing to act as the engine of European rearmament. In 2025, the Bundeswehr purchased 50 Dingo 3s, 84 RCH 155s, 198 new Boxers, 200 Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 256
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Can Iranian air defence systems compete for exports?
Iran’s defence industry is now producing a range of surface-to-air missile systems and has begun to market them internationally. Using what appears to be a mixture of original and reverse-engineered elements, how do they stack up compared to other countries’ offerings?
-
Land forces review: howitzers in the spotlight and Germany spends big to close the year
December saw several milestones on the howitzer front with billions of dollars worth of orders placed and Germany committing to more 6×6 and 4×4 vehicles. Taiwan was also approved for equipment orders worth $11 billion even as the year came to an end with China encircling the country as part of an exercise.
-
Supply of new self-propelled guns is rising to meet looming demand
As the need for self-propelled artillery continues to climb across Europe and NATO-allied nations, orders for existing capabilities continue to roll in while new and improved weapons are on the way.