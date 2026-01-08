To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The year ahead: Major trends and forecasts for the land domain in 2026

8th January 2026 - 11:41 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in London

RSS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz inspecting German troops in Lithuania, as part of his government’s push to establish the strongest conventional force in Europe. (Photo: Atlantic Council)

2025 was a busy year for the land domain and 2026 looks set to be just as big. Shephard’s Dr Peter Magill analyses some of the major trends we are likely to see in the year ahead.

Over the past 12 months, the land domain has experienced a host of interesting developments and industry activity. In Europe, in particular, we saw a number of militaries investing in new capabilities and regenerating old ones. This year looks set to continue this trend as NATO members strive to rearm and meet their alliance commitments.

One of the biggest trends Shephard expects to see in 2026 is Germany continuing to act as the engine of European rearmament. In 2025, the Bundeswehr purchased 50 Dingo 3s, 84 RCH 155s, 198 new Boxers, 200 Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 256

Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed

Read full bio

