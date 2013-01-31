To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

West 2013: Sealevel partners with Sital

31st January 2013 - 09:27 GMT | by Tim Fish in San Diego

RSS

Industrial computing company, Sealevel Systems, has signed a partnership arrangement with Israel’s Sital Technology to manufacture and distribute MIL-STD-1553 products.

Announcing the move at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Earle Foster, vice president of sales at Sealevel, told Shephard that together the companies would work on board level products, IP cores, components and custom computer designs for aerospace, avionics and military applications.

MIL-STD-1553 is the communications networking standard for the integration of weapon systems and defines mechanical, electrical and functional characteristics of a serial data bus.

The partnership will combine Sealevel’s input/output product offering with Sital’s IP core products and they

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us