West 2013: Sealevel partners with Sital
Industrial computing company, Sealevel Systems, has signed a partnership arrangement with Israel’s Sital Technology to manufacture and distribute MIL-STD-1553 products.
Announcing the move at the AFCEA 2013 conference, Earle Foster, vice president of sales at Sealevel, told Shephard that together the companies would work on board level products, IP cores, components and custom computer designs for aerospace, avionics and military applications.
MIL-STD-1553 is the communications networking standard for the integration of weapon systems and defines mechanical, electrical and functional characteristics of a serial data bus.
The partnership will combine Sealevel’s input/output product offering with Sital’s IP core products and they
