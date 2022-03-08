To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

WDS 2022: New IP-based radio facilitates private military networks

8th March 2022 - 17:31 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Thuraya PTT IP-based radio communication system. (Photo: Thuraya)

Thuraya PTT is designed to enable interoperability among multiple users with communications systems on land and at sea.

Yahsat subsidiary Thuraya Telecommunications Company used the World Defense Show in Riyadh on 6-9 March to launch a new IP-based radio communications solution called Thuraya Push-to-Talk (PTT).

Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM. It is an IP-based radio communications system that operates with any Thuraya broadband terminal to establish a private network for military operators.

Users can combine and integrate different technologies such as 3G, LTE and land mobile via Thuraya’s satellite system for seamless voice and data communications, Thuraya claimed in a statement.

The company added: ‘The solution will enable users across a wide spectrum of industries to extend the range of their voice communications beyond line of sight (BLOS) wherever their assets and teams are located.’

