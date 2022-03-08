WDS 2022: New IP-based radio facilitates private military networks

Elettronica adapts ADRIAN for mobile C-UAS operations
The Snow Leopard C-UAS system was demonstrated during a recent NATO exercise in Italy.
Yahsat subsidiary Thuraya Telecommunications Company used the World Defense Show in Riyadh on 6-9 March to launch a new IP-based radio communications solution called Thuraya Push-to-Talk (PTT).
Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM. It is an IP-based radio communications system that operates with any Thuraya broadband terminal to establish a private network for military operators.
Users can combine and integrate different technologies such as 3G, LTE and land mobile via Thuraya’s satellite system for seamless voice and data communications, Thuraya claimed in a statement.
The company added: ‘The solution will enable users across a wide spectrum of industries to extend the range of their voice communications beyond line of sight (BLOS) wherever their assets and teams are located.’
The F-16 will join other US-operated aircraft in featuring the all-digital AN/ALR-69A(V) radar warning receiver.
L3Harris’ new contract announcement increases UK, US and NATO interoperability.
Latest deal for tactical IT integration in Sweden includes work until 2023.
Two indigenously developed C-UAS systems were on display during WDS 2022, as Saudi Arabia seeks solutions to drone attacks from Yemen.
The InShield DIRCM system already equips Spanish A400M transport aircraft and upgraded Chinook helicopters.