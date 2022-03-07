WDS 2022: Indra promotes InShield

Indra has been showcasing its InShield directional IR countermeasure (DIRCM) EW self-protection system for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to potential Middle Eastern customers at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.

InShield already equips Spanish A400M airlifters, and it is also being installed on Spanish NH90 and CH-47 Chinook helicopters undergoing an upgrade to the CH-47F configuration, although there are no confirmed overseas orders or deliveries to export customers.

The InShield system employs a multispectral laser to provide a wide array of responses to incoming threats and to overcome missile counter-countermeasure techniques.

At WDS, Indra also displayed MR/VR applications such as its Victrix system for urban combat training. ‘This technology can connect several squads of soldiers located on different bases or areas of operations so that they can prepare for joint missions as if they were in the same place,’ Indra claimed.