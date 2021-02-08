WASP improves high-resolution situational awareness

Save this for later

The Wide Area Surveillance Payload is designed to operate with tactical UAVs and crewed aircraft for persistent wide-area surveillance.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has developed what it described on 8 February as a ‘ground-breaking aerial surveillance system for persistent wide-area monitoring’.

Developed by Tamam (the EO/IR division of IAI), the Wide Area Surveillance Payload (WASP) can be is installed on a broad range of aerial platforms such as ...