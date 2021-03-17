Digital Battlespace
VICTS evolves into smaller footprint
ThinKom Solutions has developed a new variant of its Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) antenna for the government and military BLoS SATCOM markets.
Limited low-rate production of the new VICTS antenna product is under way for a US government customer. Initial units are currently going through integration, with ...
