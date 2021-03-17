Digital Battlespace

VICTS evolves into smaller footprint

17th March 2021 - 16:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
New antenna design offers flexible installation options for special-purpose aircraft.

ThinKom Solutions has developed a new variant of its  Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) antenna for the government and military BLoS SATCOM markets.

Limited low-rate production of the new VICTS antenna product is under way for a US government customer. Initial units are currently going through integration, with ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace