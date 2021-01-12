ThinKom completes phased-array antenna tests

Save this for later

VICTS technology demonstrates compatibility with AEHF satellite protected waveforms.

ThinKom has successfully completed over-the-air tests of two K/Q-band phased-array antennas on an Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite.

The tests verified that the multi-beam antenna, based on the Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) architecture from ThinKom, meets or exceeds all performance metrics for operating effectively with the ...