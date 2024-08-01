Viasat reveals new lightweight comms gateway in collaboration with USSOCOM

Viasat has developed a new wearable tactical gateway solution, in collaboration with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

The SWH will help dismounted troops access secure communications with no heavy additional kit to carry. It is a wearable solution, with a flexible all-in-one construction, designed to support situational awareness within minutes.

Weighing less than 2.2lb (1kg), it is lighter than many existing wireless gateways, and integrates with current designs of body armour.

Viasat said the SWH also will reduce the necessary cabling by 85% compared to other wearable hub systems and as with the reduced weight and size, that is intended to simplify and speed up operational use. It is also intended to speed up kit configuration time by up to 95%, according to the company.

Despite the small size and low weight, Viasat claimed its SWH would provide an equivalent capability to much larger systems, meeting expanding requirements for tactical edge compute and networking in a small form factor. Viasat explained that its mobile software-defined networking platform, NetAgility, would let the user utilize tactical transports and advanced networking capabilities, for enhanced situational awareness and data exchange.

Delivering robust edge computing capabilities means the SWH will also be able to provide a secure VPN for soldiers even in communication-challenged environments. Resilient connectivity will let users safely share critical battlefield data immediately.

The SWH will use a modular design, so operators will be able to configure the connections they need for their particular mission environments, including Long Term Evolution and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.

David Schmolke, vice president of mission connections and cybersecurity at Viasat Government said: “The Secure Wireless Hub addresses interoperability, automation, and security challenges for the dismounted user. It was designed with a focus on a user experience that lets users focus on the mission and not the equipment.”