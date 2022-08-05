To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The technologies that will define the future battlefield (podcast)

5th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio

In this bonus episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, we bring you the third episode from the latest series of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast.

Sponsored by our partner Viasat, the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast looks at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, considers what it means for military interoperability, and hears how the unique partnership should evolve for the future.

In this episode, we take a deeper dive into the new technologies that will define the future battlefield, from AI to 5G to cyber.

We’ll look at the next generation of communications, asking how the Five Eyes can best harness technological advantages, while protecting themselves against emerging threats.

