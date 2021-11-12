Utah space lab gains R&D work on space-based sensors

The Missile Defense Agency aims to field state-of-the-art space-based sensors. (Image: MDA)

Two deals with a combined value of $1.31 billion cover R&D on advanced space and nuclear prototypes plus space-based sensors for missile defence.

The Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) has been awarded two major military R&D contracts.

Under a $1.01 billion sole-source IDIQ contract from the Space Vehicles Directorate in the US Air Force Research Laboratory, SDL will conduct R&D under the Space & Nuclear Advanced Prototypes, Experiments & Technology (SNAPET) programme.

Work will be completed by 30 November 2026 and includes ‘the research and development of essential engineering support and capability in the areas of sensor and system development, modelling and simulation, experimentation, data analysis and sensor and system validations on space vehicles’, the DoD announced on 10 November.

‘There is congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition,’ the DoD added.

The other sole-source IDIQ contract, also announced on 10 November and worth up to $300 million, was issued by the Missile Defense Agency.

SDL will perform R&D and engineering for ‘state of-the-art and proof-of-concept space-based sensor systems, and advanced technology research and development’, the DoD noted.

The ordering period is from 23 November 2021 until 22 November 2028.

‘At least one task order will be issued shortly after award,’ the DoD added.

SDL is a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of Utah State University,