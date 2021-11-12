Utah space lab gains R&D work on space-based sensors

IAI unveils multi-domain Scorpius EW system family
The new Scorpius family of systems comes in land, air, naval and training variants.
The Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) has been awarded two major military R&D contracts.
Under a $1.01 billion sole-source IDIQ contract from the Space Vehicles Directorate in the US Air Force Research Laboratory, SDL will conduct R&D under the Space & Nuclear Advanced Prototypes, Experiments & Technology (SNAPET) programme.
Work will be completed by 30 November 2026 and includes ‘the research and development of essential engineering support and capability in the areas of sensor and system development, modelling and simulation, experimentation, data analysis and sensor and system validations on space vehicles’, the DoD announced on 10 November.
‘There is congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition,’ the DoD added.
The other sole-source IDIQ contract, also announced on 10 November and worth up to $300 million, was issued by the Missile Defense Agency.
SDL will perform R&D and engineering for ‘state of-the-art and proof-of-concept space-based sensor systems, and advanced technology research and development’, the DoD noted.
The ordering period is from 23 November 2021 until 22 November 2028.
‘At least one task order will be issued shortly after award,’ the DoD added.
SDL is a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of Utah State University,
The new Scorpius family of systems comes in land, air, naval and training variants.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide continued support to Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical Terminal systems.
Tactical real-time integration via 5G of multi-spectral sensor data from multiple sources may define the future of battlefield communications.
The recently released DISA Strategy for FY2022-2024 lays out a new mission to achieve a more robust and responsive cyber force within the DoD.
German Navy completes four-year programme to add airborne ISR capability to corvettes.
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.