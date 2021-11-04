SDL crunches Global Hawk data for South Korea

Aerovironment demonstrates Switchblade 300 ALE capability
Aerovironment has announced a first ever demonstration of switchblade 300 loitering munitions from Jump 20 fixed wing UAVs.
US-based Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL), a spin-off company from the University of Utah, is to conduct data processing for the fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawk HALE UASs operated by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).
Work under a $28.95 million FMS contract from Warner Robins Air Force Base will be performed at Osan Air Base in South Korea for completion by 30 November 2024, the DoD stated on 1 November.
The SDL website states that its ground display stations (with the Sky Lynx common data link interface) present data from sensors aboard Global Hawk, to support imagery analysis and exploitation, aircrew training, mission results validation, target verification, and on-site maintenance.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, South Korea ordered four Block 30 Global Hawks in 2014 for KRW965.9 billion ($693 million). The first of these Northrop Grumman-made UASs arrived in December 2019 and deliveries to the ROKAF were completed in September 2020.
