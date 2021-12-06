USSOCOM orders more small SATCOM terminals

USSOCOM has ordered more small SATCOM terminals. (Photo: USSOCOM)

SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.

Florida-based Tampa Microwave has received a $62.1 million modification to an IDIQ contract from US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide Satellite Deployable Node - Lite (SDN-L) terminals, ancillary equipment, and spares.

The modification raises the contract ceiling to $132 million, the DoD announced on 3 December.

The SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands in support of other SDN-family variants including the SND-Medium and SOF Deployable Node-Heavy terminals.

The SDN-Lite is also capable of supporting SATCOM in the Super High Frequency and Extremely High Frequency bands with secure and non-secure voice, video and data communication.