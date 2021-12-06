USSOCOM orders more small SATCOM terminals

NAWCWD issues sensor contract modification for Hornets and Growlers
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.
Florida-based Tampa Microwave has received a $62.1 million modification to an IDIQ contract from US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide Satellite Deployable Node - Lite (SDN-L) terminals, ancillary equipment, and spares.
The modification raises the contract ceiling to $132 million, the DoD announced on 3 December.
The SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands in support of other SDN-family variants including the SND-Medium and SOF Deployable Node-Heavy terminals.
The SDN-Lite is also capable of supporting SATCOM in the Super High Frequency and Extremely High Frequency bands with secure and non-secure voice, video and data communication.
The DoD aims in December 2021 to begin rolling out Zero Trust architecture, as it moves away from network-centric to data-centric security models.
The DoD is evaluating the technical feasibility, methodologies and utility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry. Awards for this effort to 12 suppliers totalled $173 million.
New customisable C-UAS system is geared towards the export market with nine or ten European clients earmarked for deliveries in 2022.
EC-37B aircraft replacing EC-130Hs in USAF service will include Compass Call Baseline 4.
US-based RF data and geospatial analytics specialist covers areas of interest such as the South China Sea.