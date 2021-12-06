To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USSOCOM orders more small SATCOM terminals

6th December 2021 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USSOCOM has ordered more small SATCOM terminals. (Photo: USSOCOM)

SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.

Florida-based Tampa Microwave has received a $62.1 million modification to an IDIQ contract from US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide Satellite Deployable Node - Lite (SDN-L) terminals, ancillary equipment, and spares.

The modification raises the contract ceiling to $132 million, the DoD announced on 3 December.

The SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands in support of other SDN-family variants including the SND-Medium and SOF Deployable Node-Heavy terminals.

The SDN-Lite is also capable of supporting SATCOM in the Super High Frequency and Extremely High Frequency bands with secure and non-secure voice, video and data communication.

