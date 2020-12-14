Digital Battlespace
USN works with industry to test satellite-free ship-to-shore comms
Sentinel Robotic Solutions (SRS) has demonstrated the ability to provide ship-to-shore video, voice and data, without the need to use a satellite, from a ship close to 90nmi over the horizon.
An SRS-led team included Silvus Technologies and Optimum Solutions. It supported the USN Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Northrop Grumman to manage AWACS radar supply chain
Sole-source contract includes repairs, sustaining spares and engineering services until September 2028.
-
Boeing picks up EPAWSS production contract
Low-rate initial production deal comes five years after Boeing was selected as prime contractor.
-
PREMIUM: France looks to enhance space capabilities
Safran is leading a largely secretive SIGINT effort to detect RF emissions from satellites.
-
PREMIUM: Survey shows little improvement in US military communications
A change of political culture is needed to procure better and more resilient technology from outside the traditional defence industry.
-
UAE to receive binocular night vision equipment via FMS
Will L3Harris supply its Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) system?
-
Sweden orders integrated ground-based air defence solution
Saab to provide new and upgraded radars under five-year contract