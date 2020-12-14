USN works with industry to test satellite-free ship-to-shore comms

Save this for later

Full-scale demonstration of mesh network proved ability to operate at over-the-horizon range

Sentinel Robotic Solutions (SRS) has demonstrated the ability to provide ship-to-shore video, voice and data, without the need to use a satellite, from a ship close to 90nmi over the horizon.

An SRS-led team included Silvus Technologies and Optimum Solutions. It supported the USN Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops ...