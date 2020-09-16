Digital Battlespace
USN to test MS-177A long-range imaging sensor
Collins Aerospace has been awarded a $19.9 million contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), to build and provide a MS-177A long-range multi-spectral imaging sensor for experimental use aboard a USN-operated P-3C Orion (pictured) test aircraft.
‘The experiment will mark the first time Collins Aerospace’s MS-177A has ...
More from Digital Battlespace
General Dynamics to build wide-band radomes for F-16s
General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a $17.54 million contract to produce wide-band radomes for USAF F-16 aircraft that are equipped with AESA radars. ...
A-Tech to make prototype C-UAS laser weapon
A-Tech Corporation (trading as Applied Technology Associates) has been awarded a $17.66 million project agreement by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, to provide ...
BAE Systems continues F-35 EW system production
BAE Systems has been a contract from Lockheed Martin to produce and deliver additional EW systems for Lot 15 and Lot 16 production F-35 Lightning II ...
RADA logs $10 million in new orders since mid-July
RADA Electronic Industries has received orders worth $10 million since mid-July 2020, the Israeli company reported on 14 September. Total cumulative orders for the year to ...
DoD looks beyond AlphaDogfight
The DoD intends to conduct real-world dogfights between AI-controlled aircraft and crewed fighters in 2024. Speaking on 9 September during the DoD Artificial Intelligence Symposium ...
R&S to provide integrated comms for new Philippine Coast Guard vessels
Rohde & Schwarz (R&S;) will provide an integrated communications system for two 94m multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) for the Philippine Coast Guard. R&S; will supply the IP-based NAVICS system ...