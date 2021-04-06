USN shipboard air traffic control to gain improved radar processing features

The AN-SYY-1 ship-based air traffic control system will include components from Cambridge Pixel. (Photo: Cambridge Pixel)

UK company is providing radar processing hardware and software for the new AN/SYY-1 system.

Cambridge Pixel is providing the USN with radar processing hardware and software for the new AN/SYY-1 shipboard air traffic control processing and display system.

The UK-based company is to supply its HPx-250 radar interface cards and SPx radar and IFF plot extraction software to the US Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC).

The technology will be used to process radar returns, extract radar and IFF plots and display radar video from the primary and secondary radar video on all USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, as well as all landing helicopter assault and landing helicopter dock vessels.

Under development at the NAWC Webster Outlying Field facility, AN/SYY-1 is a USN upgrade to the AN/TPX-42 system used for shipboard air traffic control. It uses a multi-sensor tracker to provide shipboard controllers with a composite track from all available sensors.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.