USN shipboard air traffic control to gain improved radar processing features

BAE Systems to supply IFF antenna groups to US and Australia
US Naval Air Systems Command issues contract modification for the OE-120B/UPX IFF programme.
Cambridge Pixel is providing the USN with radar processing hardware and software for the new AN/SYY-1 shipboard air traffic control processing and display system.
The UK-based company is to supply its HPx-250 radar interface cards and SPx radar and IFF plot extraction software to the US Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC).
The technology will be used to process radar returns, extract radar and IFF plots and display radar video from the primary and secondary radar video on all USN nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, as well as all landing helicopter assault and landing helicopter dock vessels.
Under development at the NAWC Webster Outlying Field facility, AN/SYY-1 is a USN upgrade to the AN/TPX-42 system used for shipboard air traffic control. It uses a multi-sensor tracker to provide shipboard controllers with a composite track from all available sensors.
