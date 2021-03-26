USN renews ROTHR contract with Raytheon

ROTHR receiving array. (Photo: USN)

USN anti-narcoterrorism operations use over-the-horizon radar.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has received a $146 million, five-year contract from the USN to support, operate and maintain a long-range surveillance network based on the Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar (ROTHR) system.

The contract covers operations and maintenance at six ROTHR locations in Puerto Rico, Texas and Virginia. Each radar provides more than 6.5 million square kilometres of coverage.

‘Raytheon Technologies' ROTHR systems have supported US Navy operations for over 30 years,’ said John DeSimone, VP of cybersecurity, training and services for RI&S.

Originally developed to track long-range targets for aircraft and ships, ROTHR is now the primary detection system for border security and drug smuggling interdiction for the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

In 2020 alone, Raytheon noted in a 24 March announcement, ROTHR contributed to the seizure of 26t of cocaine from drug smugglers attempting to enter the US.

