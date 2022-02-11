Next-Gen OPIR Block 0 moves on after thermal vacuum tests

Graphic depicting the Next-Gen OPIR constellation. (Image: Raytheon)

Raytheon has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload aboard the next-generation US geosynchronous missile warning satellite.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced on 9 February that it has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous (Next-Gen OPIR) Block 0 geosynchronous (GEO) missile warning satellites.

Testing for space survivability was completed on 27 January.

Next-Gen OPIR is a Lockheed Martin-led programme for the US Space Force. As the successor to the Space Based Infrared System, the overhead persistent GEO surveillance satellites are intended to provide an improved, more resilient missile warning system to counter current and emerging threats.

Northrop Grumman is scheduled to deliver the flight mission payload for Next-Gen OPIR Block 0 to Lockheed Martin in 2023.