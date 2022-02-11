Next-Gen OPIR Block 0 moves on after thermal vacuum tests

How does the Five Eyes partnership enhance military interoperability?
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced on 9 February that it has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous (Next-Gen OPIR) Block 0 geosynchronous (GEO) missile warning satellites.
Testing for space survivability was completed on 27 January.
Next-Gen OPIR is a Lockheed Martin-led programme for the US Space Force. As the successor to the Space Based Infrared System, the overhead persistent GEO surveillance satellites are intended to provide an improved, more resilient missile warning system to counter current and emerging threats.
Northrop Grumman is scheduled to deliver the flight mission payload for Next-Gen OPIR Block 0 to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.
The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has been accepted into service with the US Space Force.
Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program.
Bittium will provide TAC WIN routers and radio heads this year to meet Finnish military requirements. The Finnish Defence Forces have issued another task order …
Kleos is working with Satellogic on integrated ISR datasets that improve situational awareness for militaries and other government users.