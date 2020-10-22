Digital Battlespace
USMC places order for VSAT-E replacement
USMC Systems Command has ordered up to 169 production units of the Marine Corps Wideband Satellite Terminal – Expeditionary (MCWST-E) from L3Harris Technologies.
Work on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $87.71 million contract is scheduled to finish by October 2025.
The USMC requires a more compact and portable COTS replacement for its ...
