USMC places order for VSAT-E replacement

Corps orders to 169 wideband satellite terminals

USMC Systems Command has ordered up to 169 production units of the Marine Corps Wideband Satellite Terminal – Expeditionary (MCWST-E) from L3Harris Technologies.

Work on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $87.71 million contract is scheduled to finish by October 2025.

The USMC requires a more compact and portable COTS replacement for its ...