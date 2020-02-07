Digital Battlespace
USMC orders G/ATOR systems
Northrop Grumman will supply two additional AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems to the US Marine Corps under an order announced on 5 February.
The order completes the planned Lot 2 procurement for a total of eight systems for the marine corps.
Northrop Grumman was awarded a $958 million full-rate production contract for 30 Gallium Nitride-based (GaN) G/ATOR systems in June 2019.
The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR is an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array multi-mission radar that leverages GaN to provide comprehensive real time, full-sector, 360-degree situational awareness against a broad array of threats.
