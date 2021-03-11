USAF, USN and Australia to receive counter-MANPADS components

Northrop Grumman to supply threat warning sensors and laser transmitter assemblies.

Northrop Grumman is providing an array of aircraft-mounted counter-MANPADS hardware to the USAF and USN, in addition to systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies.

Among the equipment to be provided to the USN are 228 advanced threat warning (ATW) sensors; 54 IR missile warning sensors (IRMWSs); and 101 ...