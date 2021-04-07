USAF spends big on cyberspace unit support

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 96th Test Wing prepares to land at Holloman AFB, New Mexico on 17 February 2021. (Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Tristan McIntire)

Three contracts cover advisory services for the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.

The US DoD on 6 April announced three ‘advisory and assistance services’ contracts, totalling more than $1.2 billion, to be performed for the 96th Cyberspace Test Group at Eglin AFB in Florida.

Oasis Systems received the largest contract (worth $543.27 million) from the Air Force Test Center at Eglin, followed by Torch Technologies ($474.99 million) and the CQ JV between Canvas Inc and QauntiTech ($213.61 million).

Work on all three contracts will be completed by 30 September 2026.

The 96th Cyberspace Test Group plans and executes developmental test and evaluation of C4ISR, cyber systems and EW systems for the USAF.

It was stood up in December 2017 at Eglin AFB within the 96th Test Wing. The unit includes three subordinate squadrons: the 45th Test Squadron, 46th Test Squadron and the 47th Cyberspace Test Squadron.

To enhance its activities, a new 52,000ft2 (4,830m2) facility is under construction with a scheduled completion date of 2022.

