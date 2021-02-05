Digital Battlespace

USAF selects Invictus for cyber R&D

5th February 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

DoD seeks a glimpse into the future of cyber resiliency.

Invictus International Consulting has been awarded a $97.94 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory for cyber R&D.

This deal covers R&D of capabilities in modelling, simulation and testing cyber technologies ‘across the full spectrum of cyber operations to aid the Air Force and the Department of Defense’, according to a DoD contract notice on 3 February .  

Research and further development will provide the USAF and DoD with next-generation cyber tools ‘and technologies that enhance cyber resiliency and can be rapidly transitioned and integrated to support ...

