Digital Battlespace
USAF selects Invictus for cyber R&D
Invictus International Consulting has been awarded a $97.94 million contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory for cyber R&D.
This deal covers R&D of capabilities in modelling, simulation and testing cyber technologies ‘across the full spectrum of cyber operations to aid the Air Force and the Department of Defense’, according to a DoD contract notice on 3 February .
Research and further development will provide the USAF and DoD with next-generation cyber tools ‘and technologies that enhance cyber resiliency and can be rapidly transitioned and integrated to support ...
