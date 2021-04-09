USAF selects builder for second phase of F-35 reprogramming lab

The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB is being expanded. (Photo: USAF)

The ACURL lab at Eglin AFB plays an important role in the F-35 programme.

The USAF has selected Speegle Construction to build a second phase of the Australia, Canada and UK Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL) facility at Eglin AFB, Florida.

The deal from the US Army Corps of Engineers is worth $22.15 million, with an estimated completion date of 27 June 2023.

ACURL opened in February 2020 (although it is worth noting that Canada is not a partner or customer on the F-35 programme).

The facility develops essential Mission Data Loads (MDLs) for the F-35 to assist the array of optical, electromagnetic and other sensors in identifying threats.

MDL files are loaded onto the F-35 before flight using a portable hard drive.

