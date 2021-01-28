Digital Battlespace

USAF picks Stratotanker SATCOM replacement

28th January 2021 - 17:13 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rockwell Collins prevails over six other bids to provide new COTS SATCOM solution for KC-135.

Inmarsat SATCOM equipment on the KC-135 Stratotanker will be replaced by Collins Aerospace under a $27 million contract announced by the DoD on 26 January.

As the winner of the KC-135 Aero-I replacement tender (which attracted seven bids), Collins Aerospace will identify, develop, integrate and test a COTS Iridium SATCOM ...

