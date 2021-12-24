USAF HF modernisation makes progress

HF radios used by USAF are being modernised. (Photo: USAF)

USAF Airborne High Frequency Radio modernisation programme is set to move to the rapid fielding phase.

Following a competitive process, the not-for-profit Consortium Management Group was awarded a $175.78 million Other Transaction Agreement from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the rapid fielding phase of the USAF Airborne High Frequency Radio modernisation programme.

‘This agreement provides for rapid fielding to include production readiness, first article test, operational test support, production deliveries (including limited production), initial contractor support, depot stand-up, training and other tasks required to support fielding,’ the DoD announced on 20 December.

Work is expected to be completed by 31 July 2027.