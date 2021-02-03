Digital Battlespace
USAF asks Viasat to develop space prototypes
The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Viasat a $50.8 million IDIQ contract to develop ‘prototype space systems’, the US DoD announced on 2 February.
Viasat will provide studies, design, manufacturing, integration, performance qualification, network space segment elements, launch, flight and demonstration services for these systems.
The contract ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Lockheed Martin to enhance F-16 mission planning software
F-16s operated by air forces in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America will receive a software overhaul.
-
BIRD takes next step in Hensoldt tie-up
Dynamic SAR imagery footprints and other additional capabilities are being tailored for Hensoldt PrecISR customers.
-
Thales expands tactical communications portfolio
Javelin MANET radio was evaluated by the US Army as part of the future Integrated Tactical Network.
-
USAF picks Stratotanker SATCOM replacement
Rockwell Collins prevails over six other bids to provide new COTS SATCOM solution for KC-135.
-
Navy Multiband Terminal production continues with new order
Raytheon to make more SATCOM terminals for USN.
-
Lot 12 F-35s to include RF countermeasures from BAE Systems
Latest contract modification for F-35 EW suite continues relationship dating back to 2005.