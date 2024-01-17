US Space Defence Agency awards $2.5 billion for missile defence satellites
The US Space Defence Agency has handed out contracts totalling US$2.5 billion to three companies for the provision of 54 Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer satellites which will provide missile warning and tracking capabilities.
L3Harris Technologies was awarded a firm fixed-priced agreement with a total potential value of $919 million, while Lockheed Martin was awarded $890 million. Sierra Space was awarded $740 million as a first-time contractor. Each vendor will provide 16 wide-field-of-view missile warning/missile tracking space vehicles with infrared sensors.
They will also provide two space vehicles with missile defence infrared sensors that can generate fire control-quality tracks to provide
