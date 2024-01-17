To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Space Defence Agency awards $2.5 billion for missile defence satellites

17th January 2024 - 12:38 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

L3Harris has been awarded a contract to build Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer satellites along with Lockheed Martin and Sierra Space. (Image: L3Harris)

The Tracking Layer (TL) will deliver a global constellation of infrared missile warning and missile tracking satellites. The constellation will consist of approximately 270 operational Transport and Tracking Layer satellites.

The US Space Defence Agency has handed out contracts totalling US$2.5 billion to three companies for the provision of 54 Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer satellites which will provide missile warning and tracking capabilities.

L3Harris Technologies was awarded a firm fixed-priced agreement with a total potential value of $919 million, while Lockheed Martin was awarded $890 million. Sierra Space was awarded $740 million as a first-time contractor. Each vendor will provide 16 wide-field-of-view missile warning/missile tracking space vehicles with infrared sensors.

They will also provide two space vehicles with missile defence infrared sensors that can generate fire control-quality tracks to provide

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us