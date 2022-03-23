US seeks resilient waveforms for improved C4ISR interoperability

The DoD Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) has issued an RfI to industry in search of recently completed or in-development software-defined radio waveform resiliency technologies.

According to a 21 March statement from the JNTC, the RfI is a classified effort and will be advertised to potential waveform technology and product providers via the SAM.gov website.

Responses are due before 29 June 2022.

The purpose of the RfI is to provide ‘ready access to resilient waveform information retrievable in a timely manner’, to help the DoD plan future network architectures in support of resilient and interoperable joint communications.

‘This industry request is important to the DoD because it is the next wave of innovation,’ said JTNC director Kurt Reese. ‘Resiliency and reuse will help the DoD and vendors pave the way for the future.’