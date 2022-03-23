US seeks resilient waveforms for improved C4ISR interoperability

Pakistan moves ahead with domestic AESA radar development
Pakistan is quietly developing AESA radars for potential applications in ground-based and airborne roles.
The DoD Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) has issued an RfI to industry in search of recently completed or in-development software-defined radio waveform resiliency technologies.
According to a 21 March statement from the JNTC, the RfI is a classified effort and will be advertised to potential waveform technology and product providers via the SAM.gov website.
Responses are due before 29 June 2022.
The purpose of the RfI is to provide ‘ready access to resilient waveform information retrievable in a timely manner’, to help the DoD plan future network architectures in support of resilient and interoperable joint communications.
‘This industry request is important to the DoD because it is the next wave of innovation,’ said JTNC director Kurt Reese. ‘Resiliency and reuse will help the DoD and vendors pave the way for the future.’
The acquisition of Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions will blend US government SATCOM integration with SES’ experience in multi-orbit satellite networking.
Airborne interception system is designed to intercept the kind of telecommunication methods currently being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Isotropic Systems believes it is now possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit SATCOM systems.
Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 from Teledyne FLIR is designed for integration with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and C-UAS missions.
US-developed protected SATCOM prototype to undergo host vehicle integration and testing in 2023.