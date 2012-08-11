US prepares to wrap up JTRS
The US military is preparing to wrap up the activities of its Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO) for the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) and transfer the subordinate programmes back to individual services by the end of this fiscal year.
The JPEO JTRS was established in February 2005 with a mandate ‘to develop, produce, integrate and field a family of interoperable, digital, modular, software-defined radios that operate as nodes in a network to ensure secure wireless communications and networking services for mobile and fixed forces’.
Based in San Diego, California, the JPEO encompassed subordinate efforts of Ground Mobile Radio (GMR);
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.
-
Thales digital twin system set for trials in UK next year
The digital twin system has been designed to evaluate the introduction of new systems onto platforms but could also be used to support procurement, training and battle planning in the future.
-
The space defence dilemma: Commercial vs. dedicated military systems
During a recent space defence event in London, discussions turned to militaries’ growing dependence on commercial satellite systems and how it has fostered an environment for operating space assets that is becoming ever more hostile.
-
Space defence assets under growing threat says Lockheed executive
Chinese innovation and interference means it will only continue to get harder for western nations to defend their space assets.