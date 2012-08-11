US prepares to wrap up JTRS

The US military is preparing to wrap up the activities of its Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO) for the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) and transfer the subordinate programmes back to individual services by the end of this fiscal year.

The JPEO JTRS was established in February 2005 with a mandate ‘to develop, produce, integrate and field a family of interoperable, digital, modular, software-defined radios that operate as nodes in a network to ensure secure wireless communications and networking services for mobile and fixed forces’.

Based in San Diego, California, the JPEO encompassed subordinate efforts of Ground Mobile Radio (GMR);