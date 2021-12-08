US orders more common transponders

Poland to break new ground with Osprey on TB2
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration is to provide US military and allied aircraft with additional IFF transponders, under a $17.9 million IDIQ contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command.
The company will produce and deliver 283 Mode 5-capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) common IFF transponder systems and ‘associated shop replaceable assemblies’ for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft operated by the US Army, USN and allied forces, the DoD announced on 6 December.
Work is expected to be completed in December 2022.
Depending on their configuration, the BAE Systems-made common transponder products contain encrypted features and meet all US and NATO Mode 4 and Mode 5 requirements.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the open architecture design and high-density field-programmable gate array technology on these IFF transponders ensure ongoing versatility and future utility through software upgrades, without the risk and cost associated with hardware modifications.
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.
The DoD aims in December 2021 to begin rolling out Zero Trust architecture, as it moves away from network-centric to data-centric security models.
The DoD is evaluating the technical feasibility, methodologies and utility of spectrum sharing and coexistence with diverse 5G networks in a band of vital importance to commercial industry. Awards for this effort to 12 suppliers totalled $173 million.
New customisable C-UAS system is geared towards the export market with nine or ten European clients earmarked for deliveries in 2022.