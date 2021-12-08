US orders more common transponders

Common transponder systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration is to provide US military and allied aircraft with additional IFF transponders, under a $17.9 million IDIQ contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command.

The company will produce and deliver 283 Mode 5-capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) common IFF transponder systems and ‘associated shop replaceable assemblies’ for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft operated by the US Army, USN and allied forces, the DoD announced on 6 December.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2022.

Depending on their configuration, the BAE Systems-made common transponder products contain encrypted features and meet all US and NATO Mode 4 and Mode 5 requirements.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the open architecture design and high-density field-programmable gate array technology on these IFF transponders ensure ongoing versatility and future utility through software upgrades, without the risk and cost associated with hardware modifications.