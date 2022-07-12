US Navy seeks advanced shipboard AESA transceiver
Northrop Grumman is developing a new advanced AESA transceiver for USN shipboard applications under a $15.42 million contract from the Office of Naval Research.
The company is working on the Cooperative Engagement Replacement Elemental Digital Beamforming System for Multi-Beam Array for Cooperative Engagement (MACE), having been selected ahead of six other bidders.
‘This contract provides for the development of a next-generation MACE transceiver array system prototype,’ the DoD noted on 8 July.
Specifically, the contract covers an upgrade to planar array antenna assembly line replacement modules (LRMs) by creating an array with new RF and digital LRMs that provide simultaneous multi-beam communication capability.
The DoD expects Northrop Grumman to complete the work by July 2025.
