US Navy receives 5th production P-8A Poseidon
Boeing has announced that it delivered the fifth production P-8A Poseidon aircraft to the US Navy on 2 November. The aircraft is one of 24 low-rate initial production (LRIP) maritime patrol aircraft the company is building for the navy as part of contracts awarded in 2011 and 2012.
This will be the final P-8A to be delivered this year, with the sixth scheduled for delivery in early 2013. The next three Poseidon aircraft are undergoing mission systems installation and checkout in Seattle, and two more are in final assembly. The navy plans to purchase 117 of the Boeing 737-based P-8A anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to replace its P-3 fleet.
Chuck Dabundo, Boeing vice president and P-8 program manager, said: ‘Our in-line production approach, which draws on processes developed on the company's commercial and military programmes, has been key to our ability to increase production rates while reducing costs.’
Capt. Aaron Rondeau, US Navy P-8A Integrated Product Team lead, added: ‘As we transition to the P-8A and prepare for Initial Operational Capability in 2013, the US Navy is successfully flying the first production planes at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.’
As part of the LRIP contracts, Boeing is also providing aircrew and maintenance training for the navy, in addition to logistics support, spares, support equipment and tools.
