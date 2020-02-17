Digital Battlespace
US Navy orders E-2D advanced radar processor systems
Lockheed Martin has received an order for equipment for the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.
The order, announced by the US Department of Defense, includes four retrofit advanced radar processor systems to include required non-recurring engineering and 16 high-density servers for the E-2D.
Work will be completed in May 2023.
