US Navy orders E-2D advanced radar processor systems

17th February 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin has received an order for equipment for the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The order, announced by the US Department of Defense, includes four retrofit advanced radar processor systems to include required non-recurring engineering and 16 high-density servers for the E-2D.   

Work will be completed in May 2023. 

