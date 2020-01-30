US Navy orders ARC-210 Gen 5​ radio units

Save this for later

Rockwell Collins will supply ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units to the US Navy under an $11.3 million contract announced by the US Department of Defense on 28 January.

The company will deliver Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems Airborne Radio Communication ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units under the contract.

The airborne V/UHF software defined radio provides line-of-sight data transfer rates up to 80kb/s in a 25kHz channel creating high-speed communication of critical situational awareness information.

Delivery will be complete by March 2021.