US Navy orders ARC-210 Gen 5​ radio units

30th January 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rockwell Collins will supply ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units to the US Navy under an $11.3 million contract announced by the US Department of Defense on 28 January.

The company will deliver Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems Airborne Radio Communication ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units under the contract.

The airborne V/UHF software defined radio provides line-of-sight data transfer rates up to 80kb/s in a 25kHz channel creating high-speed communication of critical situational awareness information.

Delivery will be complete by March 2021.

