Digital Battlespace
US Navy orders ARC-210 Gen 5 radio units
Rockwell Collins will supply ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units to the US Navy under an $11.3 million contract announced by the US Department of Defense on 28 January.
The company will deliver Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems Airborne Radio Communication ARC-210 Generation 5 radio units under the contract.
The airborne V/UHF software defined radio provides line-of-sight data transfer rates up to 80kb/s in a 25kHz channel creating high-speed communication of critical situational awareness information.
Delivery will be complete by March 2021.
