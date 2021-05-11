US military aims to avoid being elbowed out of the spectrum

The uptake of 5G cellular communications protocols by civilian and military users alike will increase spectrum saturation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Recently released prototype proposals would improve how the DoD manages its use of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The US DoD released two Requests for Prototype Proposals (RPPs) on 15 April with potentially far-reaching effects, reflecting military concerns over saturation of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS).

EMS saturation is indeed a growing problem. DoD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy noted in October 2020: 'The rise of mobile systems and digital ...