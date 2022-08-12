To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Marine Corps orders defensive cyber weapons

12th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command personnel observe computer screens in the cyber operations centre at Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Jacob ﻿Osborne)

Sealing Technologies is to provide the USMC with a suite of Defense Cyber Weapons Systems

Sealing Technologies has received a $168.48 million task order from Marine Corps Systems Command to provide a Defense Cyber Weapons Systems (DCWS) solution for the USMC.

DCWS are ‘self-contained, flyaway suites for Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) teams to conduct vulnerability analysis, incident response, terrain mapping and other DCO functions’, the DoD noted in an 11 August announcement.

Sealing Technologies will execute the contract in a single 12-month base period followed by four 12-month options, with a potential completion date of September 2027.

Work will include the provision of software and hardware, test and evaluation, production and deployment, operations and support, training, quality management, and contractor logistics support.

