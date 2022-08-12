US Marine Corps orders defensive cyber weapons
Sealing Technologies has received a $168.48 million task order from Marine Corps Systems Command to provide a Defense Cyber Weapons Systems (DCWS) solution for the USMC.
DCWS are ‘self-contained, flyaway suites for Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) teams to conduct vulnerability analysis, incident response, terrain mapping and other DCO functions’, the DoD noted in an 11 August announcement.
Sealing Technologies will execute the contract in a single 12-month base period followed by four 12-month options, with a potential completion date of September 2027.
Work will include the provision of software and hardware, test and evaluation, production and deployment, operations and support, training, quality management, and contractor logistics support.
