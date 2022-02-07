Agile-Bot provides cyber support for USMC

MCCOG conducts defensive cyber operations for the USMC. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Seth Rosenberg)

The Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group is receiving advanced cyber support services from Agile-Bot II.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific has awarded a 12-month contract modification to Agile-Bot II ‘for advanced cyber support services in support of Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group [MCCOG]’, the DoD announced on 4 February.

The $14.33 million modification is the first of four one-year options under a broader deal worth up to $72.99 million. If all options are exercised, Agile-Bot II will finish work in January 2026.

As part of Marine Forces Cyberspace Command, MCCOG executes Department of Defense Information Network tasks and Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) for the USMC, as well as providing cyberspace support for Marine Air Ground Task Forces.

MCCOG also gathers intelligence and analysis to develop future capabilities planning in accordance with DCO.