US issues electromagnetic battle management system contract

Systems Engineering Associates has been awarded a $24.52 million baseline contract from the Office of Naval Research to develop the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Modular Suite (EMWMS) for the USN.

The EMWMS will be a ‘mobile, configurable experimental and operational unit geared towards specific EMW capabilities and missions’, the DoD announced on 15 September.

It added that the system will be available for long-term use in a single location or for roll-on/roll-off deployable missions aboard ‘manned and unmanned air, land and sea platforms’.

The EMWMS will be housed in a Conex cargo container for optimal scalability, modularity, reliability, maintainability and security, with SWaP dimensions to support ISR and counter-ISR requirements.

Work on the ONR Long Range Broad Agency Announcement contract is expected to be completed for the base period by 18 May 2023, or 19 September 2027 if all options are exercised (raising the total value of the deal to $79.03 million).