US firms team up for ruggedised UAV swarm C2

USN asks for more from Progeny for EW
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
Liteye Systems and Unmanned Experts Inc are partnering to provide hardware to ruggedise the Air Commons – Swarm UAV swarm asset planning, management and control system.
Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders including resource allocation, asset-target matching, force management, and mission control.
‘These capabilities enable US swarm commanders and tacticians to deploy overwhelming autonomous airpower faster than the enemy’s decision-making cycle,’ according to Liteye.
Keven Gambold, CEO of Unmanned Experts, said: ‘Swarming autonomous systems are the next technology to be addressed to secure dominance and air superiority’, adding that Air Commons has demonstrated control of a 55-UAV swarm ‘and this number continues to increase’.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.