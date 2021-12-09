US firms team up for ruggedised UAV swarm C2

Air Commons – Swarm feeds into a local C2 system. (Photo: Liteye)

Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders.

Liteye Systems and Unmanned Experts Inc are partnering to provide hardware to ruggedise the Air Commons – Swarm UAV swarm asset planning, management and control system.

Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders including resource allocation, asset-target matching, force management, and mission control.

‘These capabilities enable US swarm commanders and tacticians to deploy overwhelming autonomous airpower faster than the enemy’s decision-making cycle,’ according to Liteye.

Keven Gambold, CEO of Unmanned Experts, said: ‘Swarming autonomous systems are the next technology to be addressed to secure dominance and air superiority’, adding that Air Commons has demonstrated control of a 55-UAV swarm ‘and this number continues to increase’.