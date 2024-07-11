BAE Systems to provide radios for South Korean aircraft
BAE Systems will provide ultra-high frequency AN/ARC-232A software defined radios for use in South Korean fixed-wing and rotary aircraft under a US$111 million contract.
The radios use the Second-generation, Anti-jam, Tactical, Ultra-high Frequency Radio for NATO (SATURN) waveform with the radios designed to be upgradeable, small and lightweight and have frequency hopping capability which makes jamming more difficult.
The radios will be produced at BAE Systems’ factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the company will provide the AN/ARC-232A to South Korean manufacturer LIG Nex1 for final build, testing and aircraft integration.
The transceiver features ECCM capabilities that provide reliable voice and data communications. Notably, the AN/ARC-232A has Automatic Direction Finding (ATC) capability. The manufacturer noted that support for civilian communications standards could also be added depending on mission requirements.
Originally designed as an upgrade for the AN/ARC-164 and AN/ARC-232 radio systems, the new AN/ARC-232A maintains the same form-factor and control interfaces and can utilise the same ancillaries, such as external cryptographic devices and the legacy remote control units.
